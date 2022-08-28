Left Menu

U.S. warships transiting Taiwan Strait consistent with U.S. policy - White House aide

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 20:01 IST
The passage of two U.S. warships on Sunday through international waters in the Taiwan Strait is "very consistent" with the U.S. "one China policy" and seeking a free and open Indo-Pacific, a White House official said.

"This was planned long ago," John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson, said on CNN, of the first transit of the strait by U.S. warships since House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month, enraging China.

The passage by the two vessels is "very consistent with our one China policy, very consistent with our desire to make sure that we can continue to work toward a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

