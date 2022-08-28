Left Menu

Two-day meeting of functionaries of RSS-affiliated organisations concludes in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-08-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 21:11 IST
A two-day state-level coordination meeting of the office-bearers of the organisations affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) concluded here on Sunday.

The meeting, held at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbag area of the city, had begun on Saturday.

The presidents, general secretaries, secretaries and other top office-bearers of the state units of various organisations, including Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, took part in the coordination meeting, sources said.

Some prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Maharashtra, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, cabinet ministers Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar, attended the meeting, the sources added.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday visited the residence of BJP's Maharashtra unit chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, in Nagpur. Bawankule himself gave the information about it on his Twitter handle. The RSS chief paid a courtesy visit to bless Bawankule's newly-married son and daughter-in-law, the tweet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

