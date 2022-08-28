Left Menu

Jharkhand CM meets Congress state in-charge amid political crisis

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday met Congresss state in-charge Avinash Pandey amid the looming political crisis in the state.The Election Commission EC is believed to have sent a missive to Governor Ramesh Bais, recommending the disqualification of Soren as a legislator in the mining lease case.It was a courtesy meeting.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-08-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 21:13 IST
Jharkhand CM meets Congress state in-charge amid political crisis
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday met Congress's state in-charge Avinash Pandey amid the looming political crisis in the state.

The Election Commission (EC) is believed to have sent a missive to Governor Ramesh Bais, recommending the disqualification of Soren as a legislator in the mining lease case.

''It was a courtesy meeting. They had a one-on-one meeting... But, when two big leaders of parties meet, they discuss about current politics and its future,'' said Congress minister Alamgir Alam.

Meanwhile, Congress has sent a letter to speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, seeking disqualification of its three MLAs -- Irfan Ansari, Naman Bixal Kongari and Rajesh Kachhap under the anti-defection law.

The three MLAs were arrested in Howrah by the West Bengal Police on July 30 with cash, with the Congress claiming that they were paid to topple the JMM-led coalition government in the state.

The speaker has sought reply from the three MLAs by September 1, assembly officials said.

Meanwhile, assembly sources said that the speaker may take a call on a case pertaining to anti-defection charges against BJP legislator and former chief minister Babulal Marandi.

The speaker had initiated the anti-defection proceedings in December 2020 after Marandi merged his Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) with the BJP in February that year and was unanimously elected the leader of BJP legislative party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022