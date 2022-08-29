Left Menu

Supporters of Ghulam Nabi Azad hold meeting in Jammu

He has announced floating a new party beginning with Jammu and Kashmir where assembly polls are due.Over 500 prominent Congress leaders and workers, including corporators, panchayat members and block-level leaders, have resigned from the party in support of Azad.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-08-2022 08:49 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 08:49 IST
Supporters of Ghulam Nabi Azad hold meeting in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Several leaders and activists, who resigned from the Congress following in Ghulam Nabi Azad's footsteps, met under former Jammu and Kashmir minister G M Saroori's leadership to ramp up support for the senior leader in his next endeavour.

Azad, a Congress veteran who resigned from the party on August 26, is scheduled to reach Jammu on September 4. He has announced floating a new party beginning with Jammu and Kashmir where assembly polls are due.

''Over 500 prominent Congress leaders and workers, including corporators, panchayat members and block-level leaders, have resigned from the party in support of Azad. The meeting was convened to send a message that we all are with Azad,'' Saroori told PTI late on Sunday.

''In the coming days, you will see political stalwarts across the country strengthening the hands of Azad by becoming members of his party. Since Jammu and Kashmir is likely to go for assembly elections after the completion of a special summary revision of electoral rolls on November 25, the focus of Azad is here,'' he said.

Saroori, a former vice president of the Congress state unit, said the new party will contest in all the 90 assembly seats and ''we are confident that Azad will be the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir''.

He said the doors of the new party would be open to all secular-minded people and parties.

Former legislators Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani and Choudhary Mohd Akram were present in the meeting, which saw several new faces including former advocate general Mohammad Aslam Goni joining the Azad camp.

Azad, 73, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on Friday, terming it “comprehensively destroyed” and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing” its entire consultative mechanism.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said his party is capable of winning the next assembly elections on its own strength.

''Azad's resignation exposed Congress leadership...what he is going to do next is his own decision. If he has decided to float his own party, nobody can stop him,” he said.

Raina said the BJP is not going to have any pre-poll alliance with any party as “we are capable of winning the elections on our own strength. We will win 50-plus seats and the next chief minister will be from BJP.'' PTI TAS CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022