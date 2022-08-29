Narendra Modi govt 'trampling' country under inflation, alleges Congress

The Narendra Modi government is ''trampling'' the country under inflation and its record in the last eight years exposes this truth, the Congress claimed on Monday.

The party's national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said Prime Minister Modi ''used to make tall claims'' on controlling price rise while his party was in the opposition. But now he has ''crushed people under the burden of inflation''. ''Now, unemployment is at the highest in 45 years and income has decreased. The country is being trampled under inflation and the Modi government's record in the last eight years exposes this truth,'' she said.

Shrinate said, ''Inflation is not limited to petrol and diesel. Prices of flour, pulses, rice, milk, curd and lassi have increased manifold. The prime minister imposed GST on these items and, like every time, when he got caught he blamed the states.'' Modi publicised the Ujjwala scheme to get votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But soon after the election, he ''abolished'' the subsidy on cooking gas. The prime minister ''betrayed the people for their votes'', the Congress spokesperson said.

She alleged that the ''directionless policies of the Modi government have brought the unemployment situation to a disastrous turn''.

Demonetisation and the hastily implemented GST had dealt a severe blow to the economy. On top of this, the Modi government is shutting down public sector undertakings, privatising them and ''transferring valuable national assets to his capitalist friends'', Shrinate alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)