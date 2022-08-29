Left Menu

Thackeray faction has no right to organise Shivaji Park Dussehra rally, says Shinde group functionary

It is Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who is taking forwards the Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, Mhaske claimed.Queried by reporters on whether the Shinde faction would make a move to organise the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Mhakse said this decision would be taken by the chief minister.You will come know.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Thane mayor and a spokesperson for the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena Naresh Mhaske on Monday slammed the Uddhav Thackeray group for seeking permission from authorities for its annual Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

He said the Thackeray faction had forgotten the principles and ideology of founder late Bal Thackeray and, therefore, had no right to organise the rally.

The annual Dussehra rally of the Sena is among the major political events of the state and was known for the fiery speeches of Bal Thackeray.

''They (Thackeray faction) have forsaken the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray. So what right do they have to hold the Dussehra rally now? It is Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who is taking forwards the Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray,'' Mhaske claimed.

Queried by reporters on whether the Shinde faction would make a move to organise the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, Mhakse said this decision would be taken by the chief minister.

''You will come know. It is our right,'' he added.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray had asserted that his party would hold the annual rally. ''Shiv Sainaiks have begun preparation to come to the Shivaji Park from different parts of the state. The Shiv Sena's annual congregation will take place at Shivtirth (the term Sena uses for Shivaji Park),'' the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

