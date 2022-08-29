Left Menu

Punjab: Vigilance remand of former minister Ashu extended by two days

A local court on Monday extended the Vigilance remand of former minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu by two more days in an alleged foodgrain transportation tender scam.Ashu was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar. Earlier, the court had remanded him into the custody of the Vigilance Bureau till August 27.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 29-08-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 19:10 IST
Punjab: Vigilance remand of former minister Ashu extended by two days
  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Monday extended the Vigilance remand of former minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu by two more days in an alleged foodgrain transportation tender scam.

Ashu was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sumit Makkar. Earlier, the court had remanded him into the custody of the Vigilance Bureau till August 27. The defence counsels had termed the whole case as ''false and frivolous''. They said it was a clear case of ''political vendetta and rivalry only to placate some political bosses''.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had on August 22 arrested Ashu, who was the food and civil supplies minister in the previous Congress government.

Ashu, who is the state Congress working president, was arrested in Ludhiana for an alleged scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the Congress regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022