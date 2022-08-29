New UP BJP chief gets rousing reception, says will strive to win all seats in Lok Sabha polls

Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary arrived here on Monday to a warm welcome by party workers and said they will strive to win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 general election.

Chaudhary, who reached here from Delhi by a Shatabdi train, was accompanied by Union Minister Sanjiv Balyan, former Union minister Mahesh Sharma and several party MPs and MLAs.

BJP workers lined up to welcome the new state unit president from the Charbagh railway station to the party office in the Hazratganj area, leading to traffic jams in some places.

Speaking at the party office where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other state ministers were present, Chaudhary said it is only possible in the BJP that a common worker like him is given the reins of the party.

Party workers are united by an ideology and there is ''no one senior or junior here'', the UP BJP chief said.

He assured the party workers that the BJP will win all seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A plan will be formed to win the 14 seats that the BJP lost in the 2019 parliamentary polls, he said.

''Whatever task has been given to me by the organisation, it will be taken ahead under the leadership of Yogiji,'' he said.

''No one should think that one has scored a point and you have made no contribution. This is luck,'' Chaudhary said on his appointment as the state BJP president.

Dwelling on the past, he said earlier his elevation to the posts of the Moradabad district president and regional unit chief were opposed but senior party leaders reposed faith in him.

''I don't have any special abilities but I do my work honestly,'' Chaudhary said.

''The BJP has given me a lot and we have worked to take the party to new heights,'' he added.

On coordination between the party and the government, Chaudhary said, ''The media has asked how coordination will take place, I said that the government was formed on our agenda.'' Addressing party workers, CM Adityanath said Chaudhary has discharged his responsibilities from the booth-level to state-level, and every party worker knows him. ''As a panchayati raj minister, he worked to strengthen the panchayati raj system in the state with a slew of programmes pertaining to public welfare,'' the chief minister said.

''In the panchayat election, the BJP won 67 of 75 district presidents’ post. BJP workers won over 650 of 826 seats of the block president. Chaudhary played a major role in taking UP ahead in the prime minister's campaign of making the state open defecation free,'' Adityanath said.

''In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will win all seats in UP and make a new record,'' Adityanath reiterated.

On the occasion, he also praised the outgoing state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh for the party's win in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 62 seats, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonela) won 2 seats. The BSP had won 10 seats, the SP five while the Congress one seat.

After the recent win in the bypolls, the BJP's tally went up to 64 in the most populous state while that of the NDA rose to 66.

Chaudhary's appointment is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to counter the challenge posed by the SP-RLD combine in western Uttar Pradesh and to reach out to the influential Jat community that was at the forefront of the year-long farmers' protest against the Centre’s now-withdrawn three contentious farm laws.

The new UP BJP president hails from Moradabad district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)