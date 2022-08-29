Haryana writes to Goa govt for CBI probe into Sonali Phogat's death

The Haryana government has written to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said on Monday.

The move came after Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave an assurance to Phogat's family members who met him at his residence here on Saturday evening and sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death.

Khattar had assured the family that his government will write to the Goa government in this regard.

Vij said Pogat's family has levelled serious allegations that ''big names'' can also be involved in the murder case.

Phogat, 42, who found fame on TikTok, died under mysterious circumstances in Goa last week. Police have so far arrested five people - Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, owner of Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramakant Mandrekar.

''Sonali Phogat's family had given a letter to the chief minister demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter. The family has levelled serious allegations that big names can also be involved in this murder.

''On the basis of the letter of the family, the state government wrote to the chief minister of Goa to get the matter probed by the CBI.. so that all the facts in the case come out,'' Vij was quoted as saying in a statement here.

The minister said that whenever the Goa Police team decides to come to Haryana, the state police will cooperate with them.

The BJP is in power in both states.

Meanwhile, in Panaji, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday that his government will submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) in the case to the Haryana government.

Sawant told reporters that the Goa Police is investigating the case in the right direction.

Phogat, a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and a contestant on the reality TV show ''Big Boss'', was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.

Sawant had on Sunday said his government was ready to hand over the Phogat death probe to the CBI. He had also said that Khattar had spoken to him requesting a detailed investigation into the case.

Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh have been booked on the charge of murder. PTI SUN VSD RT RT

