LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Venezuela receives Colombian ambassador, as relations thaw

Venezuelan President receives Colombian ambassador, as relations thaw CARACAS - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has welcomed Colombia's new ambassador to Caracas at the government palace, officially reestablishing bilateral relations, alongside plans for the commercial re-opening of their border.

Bilateral ties were cut in 2019, but tensions have eased since the election of Colombia's leftist President Gustavo Petro in June. Caracas and Bogota have re-appointed ambassadors in their neighboring country, prioritizing the reestablishment of their once-booming trade relationship.

Chile pushes back against Bolsonaro "disinformation" SANTIAGO - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's accusations that Chilean President Gabriel Boric "set the metro on fire" during protests in 2019 are "absolutely false," Chile's foreign minister said.

The foreign ministry in a statement condemned "lies, disinformation and misrepresentation" and said the accusation "erodes not only the bond between our countries but also democracy." Bolsonaro made the comment while facing off against Brazil's main presidential candidates in the country's first electoral debate Sunday night, which included accusations of corruption and threats to democracy.

Andean nations push for Venezuela, Chile to return LIMA - The presidents of the nations making up the Andean Community - Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia - said on Monday they would like Venezuela, Chile and Argentina to join the group as much of South America shifts left.

"If we manage to integrate Chile, Venezuela and Argentina ... I think this would significantly change things and our voice would be heard much more clearly on the world stage," Colombian President Gustavo Petro said during a meeting of the group in Lima, where they are appointing Peru as the new bloc president. Venezuela and Chile were once members, while Argentina has never joined.

Chile battles fake news as constitution vote nears SANTIAGO - Misinformation threatens to impact public opinion as Chile enters its final week before voting on a new constitution on Sept. 4.

Inaccurate claims, such as the draft constitution banning private property or allowing abortions in the ninth month of a pregnancy, have gone viral on social media in recent weeks. One pollster found that 65% of respondents reported encountering misinformation in the last week of July.

Support has dropped for the new document and polls show voters are more likely to reject the new text. (Compiled by Brendan O'Boyle and Isabel Woodford; Editing by Richard Chang)

