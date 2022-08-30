Left Menu

Sisodia terms BJP 'bacha chor' party, says can't answer lies thrown by oppn

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday dubbed the BJP a bacha chor party in the Delhi Assembly while referring to the arrest of a BJP corporator in an alleged child kidnapping case.Sisodia said also that false news was planted that property papers were found from his locker during a CBI search.We have answered all questions of the Opposition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 14:39 IST
Sisodia terms BJP 'bacha chor' party, says can't answer lies thrown by oppn
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday dubbed the BJP a ''bacha chor'' party in the Delhi Assembly while referring to the arrest of a BJP corporator in an alleged child kidnapping case.

Sisodia said also that false news was planted that property papers were found from his locker during a CBI search.

''We have answered all questions of the Opposition. We can't answer lies being thrown by them. Only items worth Rs 70,000-Rs 80,000 including 'jhunjuna' (a toy) of my son was found in the locker by CBI,'' Sisodia said in the House amid uproar by opposition MLAs.

Sisodia and his wife were present as a four-member CBI team conducted a search of his locker at a Punjab National Bank branch in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is among the 15 people and entities named in an FIR registered by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

As the uproar continued, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla marshalled outs all BJP MLAs except Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who also walked out in protest.

Sisodia was referring to the arrest of a BJP corporator and seven others in connection with the recovery of a seven-month-old child who was stolen from a platform of the Mathura junction six days ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022