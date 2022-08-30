Left Menu

Patnaik to receive Capital Foundation Life Time Achievement Award

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-08-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 15:08 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be conferred with the prestigious Capital Foundation Life Time Achievement Award on September 4 by former Chief Justice of India N V Ramana at India International Centre Auditorium, New Delhi, sources in the CMO said The Odisha chief minister will get the award in recognition of his outstanding leadership qualities. The Capital Foundation Society has noted in its document that ''Under the leadership of Patnaik, Odisha's transformative journey began and the state witnessed rapid strides in every sector over the next two decades. His simplicity, kind-heartedness, and impeccable integrity have won the hearts of the people of Odisha'', the sources said quoting the document. The Capital Foundation Society, established in 1987 is one of the most prestigious voluntary organizations in India which has been engaged in providing a platform for policy dialogue and debate on issues of national and international importance. The Board of Governors of the Capital Foundation Society includes Judges of the Supreme Court, cabinet ministers, senior civil servants, political leaders representing different parties and interests, academics, defense and police chiefs, jurists, social workers, etc.

The Capital Foundation Awardees included former Prime Minister I K Gujaral, Senior Advocate Ram Jethmalani, former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi, Senior Jurist Fali S. Nariman, former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

