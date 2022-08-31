Long way to go before India reverses pre-Covid 'Modi slowdown': Congress
Ahead of the release of GDP numbers for the April-June quarter, the Congress on Wednesday said the figure could show a jump and turn out to be a headline grabber but the real growth is lower than in 2018. A long way to go before we reverse the pre-Covid Modi slowdown, Ramesh also said.
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the release of GDP numbers for the April-June quarter, the Congress on Wednesday said the figure could show a jump and turn out to be a headline grabber but the real growth is lower than in 2018. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there is still a long way to go before India reverses the pre-Covid ''Modi slowdown''. ''Jumla Alert: Apr-Jun 2022 quarterly GDP figure later today could show a jump from a year ago. This headline-grabbing number will be due to low-base effect,'' the Congress general secretary said on Twitter.
''Real GDP in Apr-Jun 2021 was lower than in Apr-Jun 2018! A long way to go before we reverse the pre-Covid Modi slowdown,'' Ramesh also said. The GDP numbers for the April-June quarter of 2022-23 are likely to be released on Wednesday by the government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pre-Covid '
- Apr-Jun
- Modi
- Jairam Ramesh
- Apr-Jun 2021
- Congress
- Ramesh
- India
- Jumla Alert
- Covid Modi
ALSO READ
WB Congress calls out CM Mamata Banerjee called out for "purposefully" excluding Nehru's picture
WB Congress calls out CM Mamata Banerjee for "purposefully" excluding Nehru's picture
China sanctions seven top Taiwanese officials after 2nd US Congressional delegation's visit to Taipei
Israel Mansuri, Surendra Ram, Kartikeya Singh, Shahnawaz Alam, Shamim Ahmed (all RJD) and Murari Gautam (Congress) take oath in final round of Bihar cabinet expansion.
China sanctions seven top Taiwanese officials after 2nd US Congressional delegation's visit to Taipei