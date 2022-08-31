Long way to go before India reverses pre-Covid 'Modi slowdown': Congress

Left Menu

Ahead of the release of GDP numbers for the April-June quarter, the Congress on Wednesday said the figure could show a jump and turn out to be a headline grabber but the real growth is lower than in 2018. A long way to go before we reverse the pre-Covid Modi slowdown, Ramesh also said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 11:30 IST
Ahead of the release of GDP numbers for the April-June quarter, the Congress on Wednesday said the figure could show a jump and turn out to be a headline grabber but the real growth is lower than in 2018. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there is still a long way to go before India reverses the pre-Covid ''Modi slowdown''. ''Jumla Alert: Apr-Jun 2022 quarterly GDP figure later today could show a jump from a year ago. This headline-grabbing number will be due to low-base effect,'' the Congress general secretary said on Twitter.

''Real GDP in Apr-Jun 2021 was lower than in Apr-Jun 2018! A long way to go before we reverse the pre-Covid Modi slowdown,'' Ramesh also said. The GDP numbers for the April-June quarter of 2022-23 are likely to be released on Wednesday by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

