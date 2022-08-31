Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-08-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 12:24 IST
Telangana CM leaves for Bihar, financial aid to Galwan martyrs, national politics on agenda
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday left for Patna to give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers, who were martyred in Galwan valley in 2020.

Rao's proposed visit assumes significance as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently severed ties with the NDA and formed a government in that state with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM under the 'Mahagathbandhan.' Earlier this year, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav met Rao here.

According to an official release, Chief Ministers of both the states will discuss national politics on the occasion.

Rao will also provide financial aid to the kin of 12 workers from Bihar, who died in a fire accident here recently.

Rao will hand over cheques for Rs 10 lakh to each family of fallen soldiers and Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased migrant workers.

Rao had announced support to the families of 19 jawans martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonging to the southern state, who was martyred in the clashes.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

