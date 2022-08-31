Left Menu

Queen to appoint new UK Prime Minister in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II will appoint Britains new Prime Minister, either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss, in Scotland where she is currently based and wont travel down to London, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday.In a break from royal tradition, the 96-year-old monarch will receive the newly elected Conservative Party leader at her Balmoral Castle residence next Tuesday a day after the Tory leadership election result is announced on Monday.

PTI | London | Updated: 31-08-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 17:10 IST
Queen to appoint new UK Prime Minister in Scotland
British Queen Elizabeth. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Queen Elizabeth II will appoint Britain's new Prime Minister, either Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss, in Scotland where she is currently based and won't travel down to London, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday.

In a break from royal tradition, the 96-year-old monarch will receive the newly elected Conservative Party leader at her Balmoral Castle residence next Tuesday – a day after the Tory leadership election result is announced on Monday. The outgoing Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will formally hand in his resignation to the monarch earlier in the day, after which she will receive his successor. As head of state, it is the Queen who formally appoints the country's Prime Minister who is to lead ''Her Majesty's Government''.

''The Queen will receive Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday September 6 at Balmoral, followed by an audience with the new PM,'' Buckingham Palace said.

Over the years, the Queen has received newly elected Prime Ministers in England and it was expected that she would travel back to Buckingham Palace in London or to her Windsor Castle residence in Berkshire. However, given her age, it was speculated that this time she may decide to stay on at Aberdeenshire in Scotland, where she is spending her annual summer break. According to reports, the announcement has been made to help Johnson's successor at 10 Downing Street firm up the schedule for his or her first week. A palace spokesperson said a decision to relocate the event had been made in advance so the next Prime Minister did not have to make last-minute arrangements.

Since last year, the Queen has experienced some age-related mobility issues and often uses a walking stick. Earlier this year, she was forced to cut several official engagements short and missed much of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations to restrict her brief appearances to the Buckingham Palace balcony.

It is very rare for any British monarch not to anoint a new Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace. Back in 1952, the Queen conducted the ceremony with her first Prime Minister Winston Churchill at Heathrow after she flew back from Africa as a new monarch following her father King George VI's death. Every other Prime Minister since has travelled to Buckingham Palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022