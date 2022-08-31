Left Menu

Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrated in TN with fervour and piety

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:06 IST
Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrated in TN with fervour and piety
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday with religious fervour as devotees flocked to various Vinayaka temples in the state for offering special prayers.

The festival is more popularly known as Vinayaka Chaturthi in the state. Popular temples including the one at Pillaiyarpatti in Sivaganga district held special prayers to mark the day, while a huge 'kozhukattai' (steamed dumpling) was offered at the Uchipillaiyar shrine atop the Rockfort in Tiruchirappalli.

In households, people offered prayers to Ganesh idols made of clay, in line with the traditions.

In Nagapattinam, a 32-feet Vinayaka idol made of fig tree wood was installed.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami and BJP leaders K Annamalai and L Murugan (Union Minister) among others greeted people on the occasion.

''Let the grand festival bring peace, harmony, happiness and prosperity to all,'' the Governor said in a Raj Bhavan statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022