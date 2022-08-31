Left Menu

Maha: Police seize 'provocative' decoration material on Shiv Sena split at Kalyan Ganesh pandal

Police on Wednesday seized objectionable and provocative decoration material related to a recent split in Shiv Sena at a Ganesh pandal in Kalyan city in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:12 IST
Maha: Police seize 'provocative' decoration material on Shiv Sena split at Kalyan Ganesh pandal
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday seized ''objectionable and provocative'' decoration material related to a recent split in Shiv Sena at a Ganesh pandal in Kalyan city in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said. The seizure included the cutouts put out as the decoration display for the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival which began on Wednesday. Vijay Tarun Mandal president Vijay Salvi said the action by the police was unwarranted and amounted to ''autocracy''.

''Every year we display various topics at our pandal and this year's theme was the split in Shiv Sena. The police action is 'Hitlersahi','' he alleged and added that the Mandal will not celebrate the Ganesh festival this year as a mark of protest. The Mandal has been celebrating the festival for the last 58 years. He claimed the organisers had shown the decorative display to the police earlier and even made certain changes as directed. A Kalyan police officer said the Vijay Tarun Mandal had indulged in such provocative and objectionable decorations in the past also.

A case has been registered against officials of the Vijay Tarun Mandal.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs had rebelled against the party leadership in June, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Shinde became the chief minister on June 30 with the help of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022