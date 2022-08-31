Left Menu

No electoral alliance with YSRCP or TDP, both same for us: BJP's Andhra Pradesh co-incharge Sunil Deodhar

Updated: 31-08-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 19:19 IST
BJP leader Sunil Deodhar on Wednesday ruled out an electoral alliance with the YSRC Party and downplayed meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy, saying even ''Lord Krishna had met Duryodhana several times''.

The BJP ''would not ally with TDP or YSRCP, as both are dynast and corrupt parties and both are same for us,'' the BJP's co-incharge for Andhra Pradesh told reporters here.

Union Minister Amit Shah, who was the BJP president in 2019, had then asserted that the doors of the NDA were permanently closed for Chandrababu Naidu, who quit the alliance in March 2018 citing the issue of the special status for Andhra Pradesh.

However, political circles in Andhra Pradesh have been abuzz with the talk of a possible three-party alliance of BJP-Jan Sena and TDP before the 2024 elections.

''The alliance with TDP is ruled out....and decision in this regard can only be taken by the BJP's top decision-making body parliamentary body. No other party can take a decision on our behalf,'' Deodhar said.

As far as Jagan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is concerned, Deodhar said, ''We don't have any understanding with them...Modiji meets Jagan Reddy as chief minister of the state. Even Lord Krishna met Duryodhana several times.'' At present, the BJP is in alliance with Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan-led Jan Sena party. PTI JTR RT

