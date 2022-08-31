Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL70 LDALL JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline 'cooked up false story', enjoyed valuables given by 'conman' Sukesh: ED in latest charge sheet; court summons actor on Sep. 26 New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez ''cooked up a false story'' to wriggle out of the ongoing money laundering probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and she ''knowingly'' involved herself to enjoy the proceeds of crime generated through criminal acts, the ED has alleged in its latest charge sheet.

DEL64 CONG-TEWARI-3RDLD POLLS Cong leader Tewari seeks transparency in election of party president; Tharoor, Karti support him New Delhi: Voices from within the Congress seeking ''fairness'' in the upcoming election of the new party president grew louder on Wednesday, with its leaders Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor and Karti Chidambaram demanding that electoral rolls be made public to ensure transparency.

DEL65 KEJRIWAL-LDALL VIRTUAL SCHOOL Kejriwal launches virtual school for students across country, claims first one; NIOS refutes New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a virtual school, which he claimed was ''India's first such platform'', while announcing that students from across the country will be eligible for admission.

MDS13 KL-CONG-ELECTORAL ROLLS-AICC Cong prez poll: AICC rejects demand for making electoral rolls public Thiruvananthapuram: The AICC on Wednesday rejected a section of party leaders' demand that the electoral rolls for the Congress presidential polls be made public, saying it was an ''in-house procedure'' and any member can get its copy from any of the Pradesh Congress Committee offices.

DEL76 CLIMATE CHANGE 2NDLD YADAV Climate crisis: India showing intent as problem solver, says Bhupender Yadav at G20 meet New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said India is showing intent as a problem-solver despite not being a traditional contributor to global emissions.

DEL74 SONIA-2NDLD MOTHER Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said here.

DEL68 MONSOON Bihar, UP, Jharkhand record deficit rains; paddy sowing hit New Delhi: The south-west monsoon season is entering its final lap with states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur reporting deficit rainfall, which has had a direct impact on the paddy crop in the region, the weather office said.

DEL50 DL-AAP-2NDLD CBI AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus' New Delhi: A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sat on a dharna outside the CBI headquarters here on Wednesday after it went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to demand a probe into alleged attempts to topple non-BJP government but was not allowed entry.

CAL25 BH-KCR-BJP With Nitish by his side, KCR in Patna calls for 'BJP mukt Bharat' Patna: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who met his counterpart in Bihar Nitish Kumar, as part of efforts to forge opposition unity, on Wednesday called for a “BJP mukt Bharat”, blaming the saffron party’s government at the Centre for the many ills plaguing the country.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-BCCI BCCI is a 'shop,' provisions of ESI Act applicable: SC New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The activities of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are commercial in nature and can be termed as a ''shop'' for the purposes of attracting the provisions of the Employees State Insurance Act, the Supreme Court has said. By Pawan Kumar Singh LGD12 DL-HC-LD SERVICE CHARGE Centre, CCPA seek vacation of HC stay on order prohibiting restaurants from levying service charge New Delhi: The Centre and the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that hotels and restaurants were collecting service charge on food bills while openly flouting the guidelines banning the levy.

BUSINESS DEL71 BIZ-LD ECONOMY India remains fastest growing economy with 13.5% growth in Q1 New Delhi: India remains the world's fastest-growing economy, with GDP expanding 13.5 per cent in the April-June quarter, the quickest pace in a year, but rising interest costs and the looming threat of recession in major world economies could slow the momentum in coming quarters.

FOREIGN FGN69 UAE-JAISHANKAR-TEMPLE Jaishankar describes Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple as 'symbol of peace, tolerance and harmony' Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday visited the site of the under-construction Hindu temple - the first in Abu Dhabi - and described it as ''a symbol of peace, tolerance and harmony.'' FGN45 PAK-FM-INDIA-LD TRADE Pak govt to consult coalition partners on importing edible items from India to overcome shortages: FM Ismail Islamabad: Pakistan's government will consult coalition partners and key stakeholders on importing food items from India due to shortages caused by the devastating floods, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday, amid criticism from the Opposition over the plan in the wake of strained ties with New Delhi over the Kashmir issue.

