VP Jagdeep Dhankhar condoles death of Sonia Gandhi's mother

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed sorrow on Wednesday at the demise of Paola Maino, the mother of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and extended condolence to the bereaved family.Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 23:04 IST
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar condoles death of Sonia Gandhi's mother
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed sorrow on Wednesday at the demise of Paola Maino, the mother of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and extended condolence to the bereaved family.

Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said here.

''Saddened to hear about the passing away of Mrs. Paola Maino, Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji's mother. My deepest condolences to Smt. Gandhi and her family. May her soul rest in peace,'' the Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet, quoting Dhankhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

