Chandrababu evasive on TDP's return to NDA

Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday parried a question on his party's possible return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, from which he walked out four years ago.

His reaction came a day after the BJP categorically asserted it would not have any truck with the TDP or the ruling YSR Congress. ''Those resorting to such campaign should answer that,'' Naidu told reporters during an informal chat at the TDP headquarters here.

Over the past few weeks, there has been widespread buzz that TDP has been trying to cozy up to the BJP to trounce the ruling YRSCP in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu's brief personal interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of a meet in New Delhi last month, after a gap of over four years, had triggered the speculation further.

The TDP chief recalled his party came out of the NDA only to safeguard the state's interests.

''We look at national politics only from the point of view of our state's interests,'' he maintained.

The TDP supremo alleged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's three-year rule did more damage to the state than its bifurcation in 2014.

''We reached a point where nothing can be done as the systems have completely been destroyed (by the Jagan regime). This chief minister does not have even the minimum commitment to the society and we have all seen how much the state suffered because of him,'' the Leader of Opposition said.

He added the state has to be re-built now, after the damage by the incumbent government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)