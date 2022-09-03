Opposition unity on agenda in two-day JD(U) meet

A collective takedown of BJP, price rise, and unemployment are likely to figure prominently in the two-day meeting of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) which begins here from Saturday.

The national executive and national council meeting of the party comes amid a buzz, according to which, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should be the united opposition's prime ministerial face for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Billboards put up by the party at the venue of the meeting have pitched Kumar against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in their slogans. They don’t directly refer to the BJP leader though. Mindful that no major party, except its Bihar ally Rashtriya Janata Dal, has backed such a call so far, the JD(U) is likely to focus on the need for the opposition to unite in its meeting. JD(U) national general secretary Afaque Ahmed Khan said around 110 party leaders from across the country, including presidents from its 26 state units, will attend the national executive meeting on Saturday. More than 250 party leaders will attend the national council on Sunday. Kumar is expected to address the conclave on both days, he said.

