Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. reveals more classified records may be missing in Trump probe

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's team may not have returned all the classified records removed from the White House at the end of his presidency even after an FBI search of his home, U.S. prosecutors warned on Thursday, calling it a potential national security risk that needs investigation. That revelation came in a Justice Department court filing asking U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to let it continue reviewing about 100 classified records seized by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate while it investigates whether classified documents were illegally removed from the White House and improperly stored there.

Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday declared a public emergency over buses of migrants sent by Republican governors from the U.S.-Mexico border states of Texas and Arizona. Bowser, a Democrat, issued an order to support arriving migrants by creating a new Office of Migrant Services and will devote $10 million to launch the office. The city will seek reimbursement from the federal government, Bowser said.

White House unveils principles for Big Tech reform

The White House on Thursday outlined six principles to reform Big Tech platforms and said it was encouraged to see bipartisan interest in Congress to rein in major U.S. tech companies. The six principles, entitled "Enhancing Competition and Tech Platform Accountability," were released after Biden administration officials earlier in the day met with experts to discuss "the harms that tech platforms cause and the need for greater accountability."

Explainer-How America casts and counts its votes

Misinformation online and false claims of election fraud by former President Donald Trump and his allies have sharply eroded public trust in the integrity of U.S. elections. How Americans vote — and the equipment they use — varies widely, and some methods are more vulnerable to efforts to shake that trust.

Heading into the 2022 midterms, election experts say the move in most states to hybrid voting systems – paper ballots tallied by electronic machines – could give voters greater confidence.

Abortion rights will be on Michigan's November ballot, court rules

Michigan's top court ruled on Thursday that voters should get to decide whether to amend their state constitution to protect abortion rights, a win for advocates who petitioned to put the measure on the November ballot. Reproductive Freedom for All, an abortion-rights advocacy group, amassed more than 730,000 signatures in support of putting a state constitutional amendment affirming the right to abortion on the general election ballot.

Steve Bannon, former Trump adviser, pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

Steve Bannon, the onetime top strategist to former U.S. President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to money laundering and conspiracy charges for allegedly deceiving donors to an effort to help Trump build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon, 68, was handcuffed when he came into a New York state court in Manhattan. He was released without bail after his lawyer David Schoen entered the plea on his behalf.

U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Thursday it will vote this month on new rules to address the growing risks of orbital debris to space ambitions. Currently, the agency recommends operators of satellites in low-Earth orbit ensure spacecraft will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere within 25 years following the completion of missions.

Suspect arrested in Memphis after daylong shooting spree that killed four

A teenager has been arrested after an hours-long shooting spree across the city of Memphis that left four people dead in a series of separate attacks, including one that was broadcast live on Facebook, police said on Thursday. Charges were pending for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, who was taken into custody on Wednesday after multiple shootings over the course of the day left the Tennessee city on edge and forced many of its 630,000 residents to shelter in place, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said.

County official charged in Las Vegas reporter's murder held without bail

A judge in Las Vegas denied bail to Clark County's public administrator on Thursday after his arrest for the murder of an investigative reporter who had written news articles exposing complaints of wrongdoing by the official. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles faces one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, according to online court records. He was placed under arrest on Wednesday, five days after Jeff German, a reporter with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was fatally stabbed outside his home.

Special prosecutor tapped in Michigan voting equipment probe

A county prosecutor in western Michigan has been tapped to decide whether the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for an alleged conspiracy to obtain and tamper with voting equipment. D.J. Hilson, a Democrat and the top prosecutor in Muskegon County, was assigned by the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council (PACC) on Thursday to take over a sprawling investigation by the Michigan State Police and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)