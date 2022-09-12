Congress slams BJP-RSS through 'Khaki' shorts tweet

The Congress has slammed the BJP-RSS through its tweet that showed burning 'Khaki' shorts, in wake of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal", read the INC tweet.

BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya was quick to slam the tweet saying, "Fires they lit in the past have burnt them in most of India. The remaining members in Rajasthan & Chattisgarh will also reduce to ashes very soon". The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra continued on day 6 on Monday on its Kerala leg, which would last 19 days.

During the fifth day of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campaign, party leader Rahul Gandhi visited a local resident's house in Kerala. Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a picture with the local residents, in the photo caption he mentioned that he interacted with the people over a cup of tea.

His tweet read, "Today at Rathish's house, there was a lot of talk over evening tea, and got a lot of love. Just like that every evening, every family gathers. Our India is also one family." Earlier on the fifth day of the campaign, Rahul Gandhi halted at a tea shop in Kunnathuvila near Udayankulamgara on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanyakumari National Highway.

Gandhi stopped at the shop while he was taking a break. The owner of the shop Stanly was pleasantly surprised to see the Congress leader stepping into his shop. Stanly said that he had heard of the passing of the foot march through his shop's route, however, it was beyond his expectation that Gandhi would stop at his shop for snacks.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders on Sunday reached Parassala, a small town located near the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralization. (ANI)

