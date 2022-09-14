Left Menu

BJP nets ex-Goa CM, 7 other Congress MLAs

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-09-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 12:56 IST
BJP nets ex-Goa CM, 7 other Congress MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

Eight Congress MLAs in Goa, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, are set to join the ruling BJP, in a body blow to the opposition party which will be left with just three MLAs in the 40-member state Assembly.

“The eight MLAs are joining us,” state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade told PTI on Wednesday.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

The BJP retained power in the coastal state after the state Assembly elections in March this year. It has 20 MLAs in the Assembly, while the Congress’ strength is set to be depleted from 11 to three.

The eight Congress MLAs – Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes were seen interacting with CM Pramod Sawant in a viral photo after a resolution was passed in the Congress Legislature party to merge with the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022