Biden says tentative railway labour agreement reached

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 15:03 IST
US President Joe Biden (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden said Thursday a tentative railway labour agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections.

He said the tentative deal "will keep our critical rail system working and avoid disruption of our economy." The agreement is "an important win for our economy and the American people," Biden said in a statement. "It is a win for tens of thousands of rail workers who worked tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure that America's families and communities got deliveries of what have kept us going during these difficult years." Biden said the rail workers will get better pay, improved working conditions and "peace of mind around their health care costs: all hard-earned." He called the agreement "a victory for railway companies" and said they would be able to "retain and recruit more workers for an industry that will continue to be part of the backbone of the American economy for decades to come."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

