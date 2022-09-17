VP Dhankhar greets PM Modi on his birthday

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Saturday, saying his transformative vision and inspirational leadership have elevated 'Bharat' to newer heights of glory.

Modi turned 72 on Saturday, with politicians and dignitaries extending their best wishes to him.

''Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi Ji. His transformative vision and inspirational leadership have elevated Bharat to newer heights of glory. May he be blessed with good health, happiness & many more years in the service of our nation,'' Dhankhar tweeted.

