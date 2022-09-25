Stalemate ends as Punjab governor convenes assembly session on Sep 27

After days of squabble between the Raj Bhavan and the AAP government over holding an assembly session, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit Sunday gave his nod to convene the House on September 27.

The governor's approval came a day after the AAP government informed him about the issues to be taken up during the session. Earlier, the governor had withdrawn the permission to hold a special session on September 22 when the AAP government wanted to bring a confidence motion.

According to an order issued of the governor on Sunday, he has now summoned a daylong session at 11 am on Tuesday.

Before the official letter was issued by the governor, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan tweeted, ''The Hon. Governor, Punjab, has very kindly acceded to our request and summoned the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to meet for it's third session on 27.9.2022 at 11.00 AM at Chandigarh.'' The approval comes after days of public spat between the Raj Bhavan and the AAP dispensation over the issue. The row started after the governor on last Wednesday withdrew his permission to hold a special session the next day when the AAP dispensation planned to bring a trust motion, alleging the BJP was trying to ''poach'' ruling party MLAs under 'Operation Lotus'. The governor had said he cancelled the special session and sought legal opinion after the Congress and the BJP approached the Raj Bhavan arguing that the House rules did not allow a session just for.

The state Cabinet met Wednesday evening and called the governor's move ''arbitrary and anti-democratic''. It also decided to hold the session of state Assembly again on September 27.

When they again requested the governor's permission, he sought details of the legislative business to be taken up, which prompted a strong reaction from the AAP. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed him on Saturday, saying, ''Gov/Presi consent before any session of Legislature is a formality. In 75 years, no Presi/Gov ever asked list of Legislative business before calling session. Legislative business is decided by BAC (Business Advisory Committee of the House) and Speaker. Next Gov will ask all speeches also to be approved by him. Its too much.'' Purohit hit back at Mann, seeking to remind him of his duties and telling him that his legal advisors were not briefing him adequately.

In the letter to CM Mann, the governor had said, ''After reading your statements in today's newspapers, it appears to me that perhaps you are 'too much' angry with me.'' AAP leader and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora had accused Purohit of cancelling the September 22 session at the instance of the BJP-led Centre in order to make the saffron party's alleged 'Operation Lotus' succeed.

Arora had also said the Punjab government does not want any confrontation but asserted it will be unacceptable if anyone tries to deprive them of exercising their constitutional rights.

On the governor seeking the legislative details about the September 27 session, the state government had said this cannot be a precondition for calling a session once decided by the council of ministers. The Mann government, however, relented Saturday and informed the governor that the issues like stubble-burning, goods and services tax and power supply will be discussed in the regular Assembly session on September 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)