Italy's election result is cause for concern, Dutch PM says
The election victory of the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni is cause for concern over developments in Italy, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday. "Italy of course is a cause for concern. Parties in this coalition have said and done things that should make us vigilant.
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-09-2022 03:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 03:49 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
The election victory of the right-wing coalition led by Giorgia Meloni is cause for concern over developments in Italy, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Monday.
"Italy of course is a cause for concern. Parties in this coalition have said and done things that should make us vigilant. This relates to Russia, and to financial and economic issues," Rutte said in an interview on Dutch TV.
"But we need to give her a chance," Rutte said. "I will try to build a good relation with her."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Giorgia Meloni
- Dutch
- Rutte
- Mark Rutte
- Russia
ALSO READ
Ageing 'giant' Berlusconi seeks lead role at Italy's election
Italy's Mattarella to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Dutch government to cover energy bills of struggling consumers -media
UPDATE 1-Google faces $25.4 bln damages claims in UK, Dutch courts over adtech practices
More Tunisian migrants head to Italy amid political and economic crisis