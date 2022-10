BRIEF-President Joe Biden And First Lady Jill Biden To Travel To Puerto Rico And Florida - White House Statement

* PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN TO TRAVEL TO PUERTO RICO AND FLORIDA - STATEMENT

* ON OCTOBER 3, PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY WILL TRAVEL TO PUERTO RICO - WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT * ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5, PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY WILL TRAVEL TO FLORIDA - WHITE HOUSE STATEMENT

