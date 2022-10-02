Left Menu

Maha govt launches campaign appealing to people to say 'Vande Mataram' on phone calls instead of 'Hello'

Hence, it is our appeal to the people to say Vande Mataram instead of Hello, state Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said at a rally held in Wardha district on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.A Government Resolution GR issued on Saturday had appealed to Maharashtra government employees and officers to greet people by saying Vande Mataram instead of Hello during official or personal phone calls.It is not mandatory, but the heads of departments should encourage their staff to do so, the GR said.It said Hello depicted western culture and the word did not have any specific meaning.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 14:20 IST
Maha govt launches campaign appealing to people to say 'Vande Mataram' on phone calls instead of 'Hello'
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Sunday launched a campaign appealing to people to say ''Vande Mataram'' while receiving phone calls instead of “Hello”.

''Vande Mataram means we are bowing before our mother. Hence, it is our appeal to the people to say Vande Mataram instead of Hello,” state Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said at a rally held in Wardha district on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

A Government Resolution (GR) issued on Saturday had appealed to Maharashtra government employees and officers to greet people by saying ''Vande Mataram'' instead of ''Hello'' during official or personal phone calls.

It is not mandatory, but the heads of departments should encourage their staff to do so, the GR said.

It said 'Hello' depicted western culture and the word did not have any specific meaning. ''The word is just a formality which does not arouse any emotion,'' the GR said. Greeting people by saying ''Vande Mataram'' will create a feeling of affection, it said, adding that an awareness campaign should be conducted to promote it. At the event in Wadha on Sunday, Mungantiwar said, “If people want to say 'Jai Bhim' or 'Jai Shri Ram', or even mention their parents' names while answering a phone call…all forms are ok with us. Our appeal is to avoid saying Hello while receiving a call.'' During the independence movement, a slogan like ''Inquilab Zindabad'' (long live the revolution) was banned by the British rulers, he said. ''But, it inspired many people to join the (freedom) movement and eventually we got independence. Even Mahatma Gandhi had supported (chanting of) Vande Mataram and he had written so in a column published at that time,” he said.

Mungantiwar also said the state government will come up with an audiobook on 850 key personalities from Maharashtra who played a major role in the formation of the state. “Like the audiobook, we will also come up with MaharashtraTel, where stories and information about key personalities and their contribution will be available in audio format. People can listen to it while travelling as well,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transport; Two-thirds of U.S. adults don't plan on getting COVID boosters soon - poll and more

Health News Roundup: Italy drops COVID-19 face mask rule for public transpor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022