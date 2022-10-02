Left Menu

Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader says "situation is under control"

The standoff led to sporadic gunfire across the capital throughout Saturday between opposing factions of the army. "We want to inform the population that the situation is under control and order is being restored," an army officer said in a statement broadcast on national television.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 17:48 IST
Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader says "situation is under control"
Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore said on Sunday that the situation was under control, urging people to refrain from acts of vandalism targeting the French embassy, a statement read on national television said.

The West African nation remained on edge after Traore accused President Paul-Henri Damiba on Saturday of staging a counter-offensive after his apparent ouster a day earlier. The standoff led to sporadic gunfire across the capital throughout Saturday between opposing factions of the army.

"We want to inform the population that the situation is under control and order is being restored," an army officer said in a statement broadcast on national television. The officer was flanked by Traore and other armed and masked soldiers.

