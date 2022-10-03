Left Menu

BJP accuses DMK legislator of demanding kickback

The arivalayam government wouldnt bat an eyelid as they are engineers of this corruption. Curious to know who the Periyavar is The legislator was heard discussing with panchayat chairman and others about tenders that were getting delayed in the video that went viral since Sunday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-10-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 11:38 IST
BJP accuses DMK legislator of demanding kickback
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai accused a ruling DMK legislator of allegedly demanding 40 per cent kickback while discussing implementation of infrastructure works.

Posting a video of the MLA discussing issues with panchayat heads, on his Twitter handle, Annamalai said: ''DMK MLA is seen demanding a 40% commission. Not surprising though! The @arivalayam government wouldn't bat an eyelid as they are engineers of this corruption. Curious to know who the ''Periyavar'' is!'' The legislator was heard discussing with panchayat chairman and others about tenders that were getting delayed in the video that went viral since Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022