BJP accuses DMK legislator of demanding kickback

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai accused a ruling DMK legislator of allegedly demanding 40 per cent kickback while discussing implementation of infrastructure works.

Posting a video of the MLA discussing issues with panchayat heads, on his Twitter handle, Annamalai said: ''DMK MLA is seen demanding a 40% commission. Not surprising though! The @arivalayam government wouldn't bat an eyelid as they are engineers of this corruption. Curious to know who the ''Periyavar'' is!'' The legislator was heard discussing with panchayat chairman and others about tenders that were getting delayed in the video that went viral since Sunday.

