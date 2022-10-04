Left Menu

UK's Liz Truss says ministers unified behind growth plan - Times Radio

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-10-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 19:19 IST
UK's Liz Truss says ministers unified behind growth plan - Times Radio
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss told Times Radio on Tuesday that the ministers in her cabinet were unified behind the government's growth plan, when asked whether she had lost authority among them.

"We're all unified behind the growth plan and behind what we have to do to get this country back on track," Truss told Times Radio.

"We face a very, very volatile international environment - in the war in Ukraine, inflation, energy prices and we are going to have to take difficult decisions and the whole cabinet will be part of that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022