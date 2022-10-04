UK's Liz Truss says ministers unified behind growth plan - Times Radio
British Prime Minister Liz Truss told Times Radio on Tuesday that the ministers in her cabinet were unified behind the government's growth plan, when asked whether she had lost authority among them.
"We're all unified behind the growth plan and behind what we have to do to get this country back on track," Truss told Times Radio.
"We face a very, very volatile international environment - in the war in Ukraine, inflation, energy prices and we are going to have to take difficult decisions and the whole cabinet will be part of that."
