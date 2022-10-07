Nigeria's 2023 budget deficit seen at 4.78%, to stop fuel subsidy
However, its current fiscal impact has clearly shown that the policy is unsustainable," Buhari said in his last budget speech before the election.
- Country:
- Nigeria
Nigeria's budget deficit will widen to 4.78% next year on the back of higher spending, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a budget speech, adding Africa's biggest economy could no longer continue its fuel subsidy policy.
Buhari's government had planned to remove the subsidy - which is expected to cost up to $9.6 billion this year - as part of fiscal and petroleum sector reforms but walked back on the plans early this year fearing they could stoke protests. It has become one of the major campaign issues for the presidential elections in February to replace Buhari.
"Petrol subsidy has been a recurring and controversial public policy issue in our country since the early eighties. However, its current fiscal impact has clearly shown that the policy is unsustainable," Buhari said in his last budget speech before the election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Africa
- Muhammadu Buhari
- Buhari
- Nigeria
ALSO READ
Africa is doing its part but must do more, says Rwandan President Kagame
Indian Envoy in South Africa inaugurates BrahMos Aerospace corporation pavilion at Defence Expo
South African NGO providing Pakistan people bamboo-made houses that can withstand flood, earthquake
EMERGING MARKETS-S.African rand firms ahead of cenbank move; stocks slide
Africa regional air safety agency ASECNA says threatened with wildcat strike