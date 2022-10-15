Everything is normal...This is an artificial tornado: CM Hemant Soren on political instability in Jharkhand

Amid a charge of the office of profit for allegedly granting himself a mining lease in 2021, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that there is no political instability in the state and termed the situation as an artificial tornado. Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said, "As far as the question of political instability (in Jharkhand) is concerned, I feel that there is no such instability. Everything is normal...This is an artificial tornado."

Reacting to his disqualification issue, Soren said that for the first time in India the Chief Minister goes to the doors of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Governor to ask for punishment. The EC had also sent its opinion to the Jharkhand Governor regarding the disqualification of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA and Chief Minister's brother Basant Soren from the state Assembly under 9A of Representation of People Act, 1951.

"You are mentioning EC and Governor (disqualification issue). In this context, I would like to say that this is the first such incident in India wherein CM goes to the doors of EC and Governor and asks with folded hands what his punishment should be and is asking for it," said the Jharkhand CM. Back in September, Soren called on Governor Ramesh Bais and urged him to clear confusion prevailing in the state over his continuation as an MLA in an office of profit case. The Chief Minister also submitted a letter demanding a copy of the Election Commission's opinion in the office of profit case against him.

He further alleged that the environment has not been created by him but by his rivals. "This environment has not been created by us, it has been done by our rivals. Have you ever seen a culprit demanding a punishment? If I am a culprit, sentence me to punishment," Soren added.

Notably, a political crisis emerged in Jharkhand in September after a petition by the BJP sought Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case. The BJP has sought the disqualification of Soren as an MLA. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 5 won the trust vote in the State Assembly.

In February this year, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the state Governor Ramesh Bais seeking disqualification of Soren from the House under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People's Act. The Governor had forwarded the BJP complaint to the ECI and the poll panel in May had issued a notice to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader. (ANI)

