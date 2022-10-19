U.S. jury acquits Russian on charges he lied to FBI over Steele dossier
A Russian researcher who contributed explosive details to the "Steele dossier" that alleged ties between former President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia was acquitted on Tuesday on charges he lied to the FBI about the sources of his intelligence, the Washington Post reported.
