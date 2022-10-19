Salvini sees new Italian government installed early next week
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 19-10-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 22:07 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy should have a new government in place by early next week, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.
Salvini, part of a rightist coalition led by the Brothers of Italy party that won a national election last month, said he expected the government to be sworn in some time between Saturday and Monday.
He had initially said he expected the government to be installed by Oct. 26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- League
- Italy
- Brothers of Italy party
- Matteo Salvini
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Super League team coaches looking forward to cheers, thrill of fans at stadiums again
Legends League Cricket: Bhilwara Kings down Gujarat Giants by six wickets, book summit clash against India Capitals
KEI Wires & Cables Hosts Real Kabbadi League Season 2
Abuse in women's pro soccer league was systemic, report says
PVL signs multi-year deal with Volleyball World to take league worldwide