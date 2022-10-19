Salvini sees new Italian government installed early next week

Italy should have a new government in place by early next week, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday.

Salvini, part of a rightist coalition led by the Brothers of Italy party that won a national election last month, said he expected the government to be sworn in some time between Saturday and Monday.

He had initially said he expected the government to be installed by Oct. 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)