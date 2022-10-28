Left Menu

BJP govt in Haryana has not undertaken single development work in Adampur, says former CM Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that the BJP-led government in the state had not undertaken a single development work in Adampur, where Assembly bypolls are scheduled for November 3.The veteran Congress leader also alleged that the states BJP government was working on a five-point agenda to increase inflation, unemployment, corruption, crime and drugs.

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 28-10-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 18:24 IST
BJP govt in Haryana has not undertaken single development work in Adampur, says former CM Hooda
Haryana's former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that the BJP-led government in the state had not undertaken a single development work in Adampur, where Assembly bypolls are scheduled for November 3.

The veteran Congress leader also alleged that the state's BJP government was working on a five-point agenda ''to increase inflation, unemployment, corruption, crime and drugs''. ''That is why the people want to get rid of this government, which will start from Adampur,'' he said.

Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, told reporters here, ''The people of Adampur say that the BJP government has not undertaken a single development work in Adampur in eight years. People want a Congress government to be formed in Haryana so that the wheel of development can spin again.

''That is why the Congress is getting the love and support of all sections of society. The victory of the party's candidate in these bypolls is certain. Leaders and workers from different parties are constantly joining the Congress, which shows where the mood of the people is.'' Hooda cited the example of four Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders, including state executive member Raj Singh Gagadwas and the party's youth wing national co-in-charge and district councillor Narendraraj Gagadwas, who joined the Congress in Hisar.

The bypoll in Adampur was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched sides from the Congress to the BJP. The BJP has put up Bishnoi's son Bhavya as its candidate. The Congress is banking on former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time former MP from Hisar and a two-time former MLA.

The AAP has fielded Satender Singh, who was earlier with the BJP, as its nominee. The INLD has nominated Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar as its candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022