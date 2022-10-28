BJP govt in Haryana has not undertaken single development work in Adampur, says former CM Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that the BJP-led government in the state had not undertaken a single development work in Adampur, where Assembly bypolls are scheduled for November 3.The veteran Congress leader also alleged that the states BJP government was working on a five-point agenda to increase inflation, unemployment, corruption, crime and drugs.
The veteran Congress leader also alleged that the state's BJP government was working on a five-point agenda ''to increase inflation, unemployment, corruption, crime and drugs''. ''That is why the people want to get rid of this government, which will start from Adampur,'' he said.
Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly, told reporters here, ''The people of Adampur say that the BJP government has not undertaken a single development work in Adampur in eight years. People want a Congress government to be formed in Haryana so that the wheel of development can spin again.
''That is why the Congress is getting the love and support of all sections of society. The victory of the party's candidate in these bypolls is certain. Leaders and workers from different parties are constantly joining the Congress, which shows where the mood of the people is.'' Hooda cited the example of four Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leaders, including state executive member Raj Singh Gagadwas and the party's youth wing national co-in-charge and district councillor Narendraraj Gagadwas, who joined the Congress in Hisar.
The bypoll in Adampur was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched sides from the Congress to the BJP. The BJP has put up Bishnoi's son Bhavya as its candidate. The Congress is banking on former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time former MP from Hisar and a two-time former MLA.
The AAP has fielded Satender Singh, who was earlier with the BJP, as its nominee. The INLD has nominated Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar as its candidate.
