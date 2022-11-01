Left Menu

Cong slams AIMIM, says its only jobs is to cut votes

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen is aligned with the BJP and its only job is to fight polls to cut votes of the Congress, senior leader Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday as the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the bastion of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also alleged that the AIMIM takes oxygen from the BJP and in turn gives a booster dose to the BJP.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 14:54 IST
The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen is aligned with the BJP and its ''only job'' is to fight polls to cut votes of the Congress, senior leader Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday as the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached the bastion of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also alleged that the AIMIM ''takes oxygen'' from the BJP and in turn gives a ''booster dose'' to the BJP. Asked about the Congress' Yatra reaching Hyderabad, considered Owaisi's stronghold, and the party's perspective towards that outfit, Ramesh said, ''It is a political party and was a constituent of the UPA. Earlier, it was (using) Congress' oxygen cylinder, now it is using the oxygen cylinder of the BJP.'' Speaking about Owaisi, Ramesh said he is a good friend of his, very learned and he keeps having debates with him. ''But there is no doubt that they take oxygen from the BJP and MIM gives booster dose to the BJP. They are aligned with each other,'' Ramesh said.

''We are a democratic country, they can contest elections.Their only job is to fight polls and cut the votes of the Congress. In every state, they go, campaign and cut the votes of the Congress,'' Ramesh alleged.

