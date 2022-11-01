Left Menu

AAP 'maha thug' party, extorted money from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar: BJP

And the name of the thug is Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 14:59 IST
AAP 'maha thug' party, extorted money from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar: BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Tuesday dubbed the AAP a ''maha thug'' party after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed its leader Satyendar Jain ''extorted'' Rs 10 crore from him to ensure his safety in prison.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did a thuggery with a thug. The AAP is a ''maha thug'' party, he alleged.

''It is learned from news that there has been a thuggery in the house of the thug. And the name of the thug is Sukesh Chandrashekhar. And the person who cheated the thug is Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain,'' Patra said.

He further alleged the AAP had extorted money from the conman and it showed that the party was ''hardcore corrupt''.

Chandrashekhar has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena alleging that Jain ''extorted'' Rs 10 crore from him in 2019 to ensure his safety in prison, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

The letter written by Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail here, on October 7 was submitted to Saxena on October 8 by his advocate Ashok K Singh.

Rubbishing the allegations, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal said it was an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022