Morbid tragedy: TMC on hospital facelift before Modi's visit to meet Morbi victims

The Trinamool Congress took a dig at the Gujarat government on Tuesday by sarcastically thanking it for cleaning up a hospital in Morbi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit to meet the victims of the bridge collapse.

Visuals of the Gujarat hospital being cleaned up in anticipation of Modi's visit have gone viral on social media.

''We thank the BJP Gujarat Govt as they took great pains to clean up the hospital for PM Narendra Modi's visit,'' the TMC tweeted.

''This hasty attempt to facelift the premises for the PM's photo-ops has given the patients some momentary relief. We truly are living in a morbid tragedy!'' it added.

Around 134 people died when the bridge across the Machchhu river collapsed. Over a 100 injured are being treated, many of them at the Morbi civil hospital.

