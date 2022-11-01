Left Menu

Morbid tragedy: TMC on hospital facelift before Modi's visit to meet Morbi victims

The Trinamool Congress took a dig at the Gujarat government on Tuesday by sarcastically thanking it for cleaning up a hospital in Morbi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit to meet the victims of the bridge collapse.Visuals of the Gujarat hospital being cleaned up in anticipation of Modis visit have gone viral on social media.We thank the BJP Gujarat Govt as they took great pains to clean up the hospital for PM Narendra Modis visit, the TMC tweeted.This hasty attempt to facelift the premises for the PMs photo-ops has given the patients some momentary relief.

Around 134 people died when the bridge across the Machchhu river collapsed. Over a 100 injured are being treated, many of them at the Morbi civil hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

