German finance minister: partners in trade should be partners in values

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-11-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 17:36 IST
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Flickr
  • Germany

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday that he was in favour of enhancing the importance of security when making decisions on trade, adding that important infrastructure should be guarded against influence from certain countries.

"Now is the time to prioritise business relations with partners who are not only partners in trade but above all partners in values," he said in a speech at the annual conference of the Club de Madrid non-profit in Berlin.

