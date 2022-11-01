Left Menu

Congress launches sub-Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam

We launched the yatra from Golokganj and it will travel across Assam to finally reach Sadiya in the easternmost point of the state, Borah said.Before starting the yatra, party leaders offered prayers at a temple, satra, mosque, and gurudwara.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-11-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 19:05 IST
The Congress on Tuesday started a Bharat Jodo Yatra –Assam from Dhubri district. In the next 70 days, it will cover a distance of 834 km, a party leader said. Besides the main 3,570-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra, the Congress is organising several sub-marches in states from where the main yatra will not pass.

The rally, a part of the nationwide campaign to revive the grand old party, began in Golokganj, a town along the India-Bangladesh border, in the presence of senior party leaders. Congress national general secretary-cum-in charge of Assam unit Jitendra Singh, APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi, and other senior leaders of the state unit were present. ''It is Congress' collective response to save the country and the state from the divisive policies of the BJP. We launched the yatra from Golokganj and it will travel across Assam to finally reach Sadiya in the easternmost point of the state,'' Borah said.

Before starting the yatra, party leaders offered prayers at a temple, satra, mosque, and gurudwara. The ‘satra’ (Vaishnavite monastery) is located about 100 metres from the international border.

From Dhubri, the yatra will pass through Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup, Guwahati, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia to reach Sadiya.

