Southern states celebrate Formation Day with initiatives, focus on language

Three southern states--Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka- on Tuesday celebrated their respective state Formation Day with events and initiatives, with a focus on promoting the respective languages.

In Puducherry, a Union Territory, Chief Minister N Rangasamy unfurled the tricolour to mark the celebrations of the 68th anniversary of Liberation (De Facto merger) Day at Gandhi Thidal.

In his 67th Kannada Rajyotsava event address here, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Kannada should not just remain a language, but should become life. ''Kannada pride and self-esteem should be held high and we should march ahead.'' Observing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has supported the welfare and development of Karnataka, he said, ''according to the PM all languages in the country are mother tongue and national languages. So Kannada is both our mother tongue and national language.'' Referring to the 'Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill' that his government has introduced in the state legislative assembly, he said, ''during the legislature session in December, the bill regarding the primacy of Kannada language, we will get it passed and ensure that it gets a legal strength. Our government is the first to work in this regard.'' Remembering people who fought for the ''Karnataka Ekikarana'' (unification of Karnataka) that was earlier divided and were parts of Bombay Presidency, Madras Presidency, Hyderabad Nizam rule among others, Bommai said, our elders dreamt of a prosperous 'Kannada Nadu' that can write the future of India, by becoming a hub for education, health, employment generation.

All these dreams are today being fulfilled step by step, he said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state Revenue department's digital resurvey project 'Ente Bhoomi' (my land), which aims to identify and provide plots to over three lakh landless families in the state.

He said the survey was pending for a long time and now it was going to be completed using the latest technology and the records would be digitised for easy access of the public.

He also inaugurated the state-level Malayalam day celebrations here.

At the event, he spoke about the various steps being taken by the government to increase the use of Malayalam in the state.

The CM also inaugurated the state-level 'anti-drug chain' campaign as part of the government's efforts against drugs.

In Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy unfurled the national flag on the occasion of formation day of the state and described it as a ''festival to commemorate our culture, our glory, the struggles and victories of our ancestors and the sacrifices of many great people who were born on this soil.'' He paid floral tributes to 'Amarajeevi' Potti Sriramulu, who made the supreme sacrifice for the cause of the people of Andhra, after going on a fast demanding for a separate state for the Telugu-speaking people.

''Remembering the sacrifice of 'Amarajeevi' Potti Sriramulu, let's rededicate ourselves for the all-round development of the state,'' Reddy said in a tweet. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan greeted the people on the occasion.

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into existence on this day in 1956, following the reorganisation of states.

Puducherry celebrated its Liberation Day.

Puducherry and outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam became part of the Indian Union as a result of the referendum held in Kizhoor village on October 18, 1954. A treaty of cession was signed between the then France and India transferring power to the Indian government on November 1, 1954.

The 'de jure' transfer of power took place on August 16, 1962. The first election to constitute a legislative Assembly was held in 1963. Puducherry has been a Union Terriotry since the merger. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami paid rich tributes to the martyrs of ''border struggle'' and those who fought to unite the Tamil areas with the state during the states' reorganisation.

Though November 1, 1956, marked the linguistic reorganisation of states, the then AIADMK regime led by K Palaniswami had in 2019, announced that November 1 every year will be celebrated as Tamil Nadu Day. But after storming to power, the DMK led by its president and Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that July 18 every year will be celebrated as Tamil Nadu Dhinam (Day) from 2022 to mark the formation of the state since the then Madras State was officially renamed as Tamil Nadu in July.

Describing November 1 as Border Struggle Martyrs' Day, the Chief Minister said many Tamils sacrificed their lives during the struggle.

''We lost the Tamils when states were divided on the basis of languages. They had fought to reunite the Tamil regions with Tamil Nadu. This is a day to recall their unparalleled sacrifice,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

Palaniswami, AIADMK interim general secretary, said the formation day was a proud moment for the Tamil speaking people.

''Tamil scholars and several leaders united and won through their struggle. I salute all those great souls who have supported and sacrificed for the cause,'' Palaniswami said.

