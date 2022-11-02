Danish left-wing bloc to retain majority in parliament, final vote count shows

(Adds final vote count, recasts) COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) -

Denmark's left-leaning bloc will maintain a slim majority of seats in parliament after all votes from Tuesday's election were counted, public broadcaster DR said on Wednesday. The Social Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen again became the biggest in parliament with 27.5% of votes, the party's best election in more than two decades.

The left-leaning bloc got 87 seats, which would give it a majority with support from mandates in Greenland, a sovereign territory of Denmark that often elects left-wing candidates, DR said. A majority to the left-wing parties is likely to present a dilemma for Frederiksen, who has advocated a broad coalition across the traditional left-right divide, arguing that political unity is needed at a time of international uncertainty.

