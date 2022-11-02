Sachin Pilot targets PM Modi-Ashok Gehlot chemistry, draws parallels with GN Azad

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot termed it as a "very interesting" development that "should not be taken lightly." "The PM had similarly praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament. We saw what happened after that," Pilot said.

Talking to reporters here, Pilot said, "We all witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praises during his visit to the Mangarh Dham, We all have seen similar things, earlier in the Rajya Sabha as well when the PM heaped praises on former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad on his farewell day. Everybody knows what happened after that. It is an interesting development yesterday and should not be taken lightly." Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan and shared the dias with Gehlot at the event "...When PM Modi goes abroad, he receives great honour. Because he is PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted. When the world realises this, they feel proud that the PM of that country is coming to them...," Gehlot said.

Addressing the event, PM Modi recalled his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. "Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as CMs. He was the most senior in our lot of CMs. Ashok ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now," he said. Meanwhile talking to reporters here today, Pilot also said that the time has now arrived "to take action against indiscipline" and sought action against errant MLAs of Rajasthan.

Pilot said MLAs who have been served notices should be told to file their replies. "Congress is an old party... I request the new president to take action against indiscipline," he said. "As far as Rajasthan is concerned, a CLP meet called on September 25 couldn't be held. AICC considered it a matter of indiscipline...Rules same for all. So, if indiscipline occurred and replies were given, action should be taken. I believe party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will take a decision soon," Pilot said.

In the run-up to the nomination for Congress president election, Gehlot was forced to bow out of the process after Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot did not attend a Congress Legislature Party meeting on September 25. (ANI)

