Father-Son duo die as car plunges into well in Kerala

A 55-year-old man and his son died after their car plunged into a well in the backyard of their house at Nellikunnu in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when 18-year-old Vince Mathew tried to move the car parked in front of their house, while learning how to drive.

He lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the well.

Later, the duo was pulled out by a team of fire-fighters, who rushed from Taliparamba.

While Mathukutty, the father, died on the spot, Vince succumbed to injuries in the evening at the hospital, they added.

