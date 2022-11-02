Left Menu

Father-Son duo die as car plunges into well in Kerala

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 02-11-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 17:00 IST
Father-Son duo die as car plunges into well in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man and his son died after their car plunged into a well in the backyard of their house at Nellikunnu in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when 18-year-old Vince Mathew tried to move the car parked in front of their house, while learning how to drive.

He lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the well.

Later, the duo was pulled out by a team of fire-fighters, who rushed from Taliparamba.

While Mathukutty, the father, died on the spot, Vince succumbed to injuries in the evening at the hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022