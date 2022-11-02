Want all Cong leaders to maintain discipline: Gehlot after Pilot's remarks
We, too, want all leaders to maintain discipline, Gehlot told reporters during his Alwar visit.He said the partys focus should be on retaining the government in Rajasthan.It is our objective to repeat the government.
- Country:
- India
Shortly after Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot raised eyebrows over Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''praise'' for Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister on Wednesday urged his party leaders to ''maintain discipline'' and refrain from making political statements.
Earlier in the day, Pilot cautioned that Modi's remarks for Gehlot should not be taken lightly and also nudged his party to end the ''state of indecision'' over the chief minister's post. He also pushed the party for action against the Rajasthan leaders who led a show of strength for Gehlot in September, boycotting a Congress Legislature Party meeting.
''AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal has asked not to give statements. We, too, want all leaders to maintain discipline,'' Gehlot told reporters during his Alwar visit.
He said the party's focus should be on retaining the government in Rajasthan.
''It is our objective to repeat the government. We have given good governance and brought so many schemes in the state, which has never happened before. We have started working towards retaining the state on good governance," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal is our resolve to celebrate India's rich maritime history: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Time has come to show our strength against those whose day starts and ends with abusing Gujarat and its citizens: PM Narendra Modi at Junagadh in Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Defence Expo 2022 in Gandhinagar, lays foundation stone of new air base at Deesa in north Gujarat.
PM Narendra Modi wishes Mallikarjun Kharge 'fruitful tenure' in his new responsibility as Congress president.
From NaMo to PMO: Narendra Modi and his political power on digital media bring Acche Din for the PMO Ministry, attaining digital brand value worth 127 Crores!