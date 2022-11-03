Left Menu

BJP SC morcha to reach out to Dalit voters in every state

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-11-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 00:24 IST
BJP SC morcha to reach out to Dalit voters in every state
  • Country:
  • India

National general Secretary of BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha Bhola Singh on Wednesday said his organisation will contact and communicate with voters on booths which have more than 100 SC electors and strengthen the party on such seats.

Singh, talking to reporters at the Press Club in Nagpur, said the morcha started a 'jan sampark abhiyaan' (mass contact programme) on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and it will conclude on November 26 (Constitution Day). Under the programme, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wing is reaching out to about 75,000 SC-dominated localities and 7,500 hostels to know the problems of SC community members and also inform them about welfare schemes of the Centre, he said.

To a query, Singh, who is also an MP, said SC morcha office-bearers and workers will contact and communicate with voters on booths which have more than 100 Dalit electors and strengthen the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The SC morcha will pursue this task in every state and in Assembly and Lok Sabha seats, he said.

To a query on incidents of atrocities on Dalit community members, Singh said he does not think such instances are taking place only after the BJP came to power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large star's death; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: Eerie image shows spectacular aftermath of a large sta...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

FEATURE-Cyber criminals hold Asian tech workers captive in scam factories

 Global
4
Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022